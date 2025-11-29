What To Watch Saturday: Nikki DeLoach's Grand Ole Opry Christmas, WWE War Games And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Nikki Deloach and Kristoffer Polaha star in "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas," Brandy Norwood celebrates "Christmas Everyday," and the WWE plays "War Games."
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for November 29, 2025
College Football
ABC
- Miami vs. Pittsburgh (12 p.m.)
- LSU vs. Oklahoma (3:30 p.m.)
- Alabama vs. Auburn (7:30 p.m.)
CBS
- Oregon vs. Washington (3:30 p.m.)
The CW
- Boston College vs. Syracuse (3 p.m.)
- Oregon State vs. Washington State (6:30 p.m.)
ESPN
- Texas Tech vs. West Virginia (12 p.m.)
- Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (3:30 p.m.)
- Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (7 p.m.)
- Notre Dame vs. Stanford (10:30 p.m.)
Fox
- Ohio State vs. Michigan (12 p.m.)
- Cincinnati vs. TCU (3:30 p.m.)
- Northwestern vs. Illinois (7:30 p.m.)
NBC
- UCLA vs. USC (4:30 p.m.)
TNT
- Houston vs. Baylor (12 p.m.)
An Alpine Holiday
Estranged sisters (Ashley Williams and Laci Mailey) reunite in the French Alps at Christmas, where one finds love with a mountaineer (Julien Samani).
The Christmas Checklist
Series premiere: A grieving daughter (Sarah Power) receives a Christmas checklist from her late mother with 12 tasks to complete before the holiday.
WWE Survivor Series: War Games
John Cena battles Dominik Mysterio; Stephanie Vaquer takes on Nikki Bella.
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas
A country star's daughter (Nikki Deloach) returns to the Grand Ole Opry and reconnects with a lifelong friend (Kristoffer Polaha); Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Megan Moroney, Mickey Guyton, and more appear in cameos.
Christmas Everyday
A woman (Brandy Norwood) juggling her sister's wedding and her mother's declining sight finds unexpected sparks with a contractor (Robert C. Riley).
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny wine and dine while watching 2023's "Wonka."
Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
When a professor (Kiki Layne) pretends to be in a relationship with an unconscious stranger, she's swept into his family's holiday plans — complicated by her ex (Etienne Maurice), who happens to be his doctor.
The Christmas Campaign
Two advertising rivals (Chelsea Rose Brooks and Austen Jaye) compete to land a major holiday campaign and find themselves falling for each other; Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry co-star.