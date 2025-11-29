WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Nikki DeLoach's Grand Ole Opry Christmas, WWE War Games And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, November 29, 2025 Katherine E. Bomboy/Hallmark Media

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Nikki Deloach and Kristoffer Polaha star in "A Grand Ole Opry Christmas," Brandy Norwood celebrates "Christmas Everyday," and the WWE plays "War Games."

Showtimes for November 29, 2025

ET

College Football

See below for networks

ABC

  • Miami vs. Pittsburgh (12 p.m.)
  • LSU vs. Oklahoma (3:30 p.m.)
  • Alabama vs. Auburn (7:30 p.m.)

CBS

  • Oregon vs. Washington (3:30 p.m.)

The CW

  • Boston College vs. Syracuse (3 p.m.)
  • Oregon State vs. Washington State (6:30 p.m.)

ESPN

  • Texas Tech vs. West Virginia (12 p.m.)
  • Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (3:30 p.m.)
  • Virginia Tech vs. Virginia (7 p.m.)
  • Notre Dame vs. Stanford (10:30 p.m.)

Fox

  • Ohio State vs. Michigan (12 p.m.)
  • Cincinnati vs. TCU (3:30 p.m.)
  • Northwestern vs. Illinois (7:30 p.m.)

NBC

  • UCLA vs. USC (4:30 p.m.)

TNT

  • Houston vs. Baylor (12 p.m.)
ET

An Alpine Holiday

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

Estranged sisters (Ashley Williams and Laci Mailey) reunite in the French Alps at Christmas, where one finds love with a mountaineer (Julien Samani).

ET

The Christmas Checklist

UPtv

Series premiere: A grieving daughter (Sarah Power) receives a Christmas checklist from her late mother with 12 tasks to complete before the holiday.

WWE Survivor Series: War Games

ESPN

John Cena battles Dominik Mysterio; Stephanie Vaquer takes on Nikki Bella.

ET

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A country star's daughter (Nikki Deloach) returns to the Grand Ole Opry and reconnects with a lifelong friend (Kristoffer Polaha); Brad Paisley, Jamey Johnson, Megan Moroney, Mickey Guyton, and more appear in cameos.

Christmas Everyday

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A woman (Brandy Norwood) juggling her sister's wedding and her mother's declining sight finds unexpected sparks with a contractor (Robert C. Riley).

Dinner and a Movie

TBS

Jason and Jenny wine and dine while watching 2023's "Wonka." 

ET

Fake Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

OWN MOVIE PREMIERE

When a professor (Kiki Layne) pretends to be in a relationship with an unconscious stranger, she's swept into his family's holiday plans — complicated by her ex (Etienne Maurice), who happens to be his doctor.

ET

The Christmas Campaign

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

Two advertising rivals (Chelsea Rose Brooks and Austen Jaye) compete to land a major holiday campaign and find themselves falling for each other; Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry co-star.

