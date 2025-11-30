The 15 Most Unexpected Simpsons Predictions That Came True

"Wow, you can predict ... the present."

Lisa (Yeardley Smith) expresses her skepticism of a psychic in "The Simpsons" Season 6, Episode 19 ("Lisa's Wedding"), but everyone in the real world seems to be a true believer that "The Simpsons" writing staff has some time travelers in its ranks. The show, which has cranked out hundreds of episodes since 1989, has managed to predict many real-world events over the years — but which were genuine predictions and which were simply luck?

There's no shortage of articles and YouTube essays about the dozens of times "The Simpsons" predicted the future. But with all due respect, many don't feel like true predictions. For instance, there's an episode where a Siegfried and Roy parody called Gunter and Ernst gets mauled by their white tiger. This would eventually come to fruition when the real Roy Horn was attacked by a tiger. However, this feels less like a prediction and more like an inevitability when you're dealing with live animals. So after watching every episode of "The Simpsons," these are the "predictions" that feel the most genuine and should make people raise an eyebrow.