Succession: Every Character Ending, Ranked

It's been more than two years since the end of "Succession," and we still can't get over how perfect its series finale was. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning HBO drama wrapped up its run in the spring of 2023 with a triumphant final outing, which largely focused on the Roy family's attempts to stave off an inevitable tech takeover of their business in the wake of a sudden tragedy.

We're doing our best not to spoil too much yet, but on the off-chance that you haven't seen the show we consider to be one of the best TV dramas ever made, we have to warn you that major spoilers for the entirety of "Succession" lie below. We're getting to the bottom of all the betrayals, deaths, victories, and defeats that defined every character's end throughout all four seasons, ranking them all by how dramatically satisfying they were in the context of their individual character arcs.