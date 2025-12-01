Why Bob Saget Didn't Play Danny Tanner In The Original Full House Pilot

As far as "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin was concerned, there was no other actor for the role of squeaky clean TV dad Danny Tanner than crass comedian Bob Saget. Still an up-and-comer at the time, Saget had been featured in HBO's 9th annual "Young Comedians" special, where he cranked out jokes about wanting to have sex with the entire audience, marrying a child, and undressing in front of little boys — and yet, Franklin said that he had a "gut instinct, from the beginning, that Bob could be one of those classic TV dads."

Alas, when the sitcom was cast, Saget was committed to CBS' "The Morning Program." As a result, John Posey — whose previous credits included the Michael Mann crime thriller "Manhunter" — was tapped to play DJ, Stephanie and Michelle's father in the original pilot. Then, in a serendipitous turn of events, "The Morning Program" was canceled, and Saget was suddenly available. Franklin managed to persuade ABC to reshoot Posey's scenes with Saget, and the rest is history.

"I just fought for him as hard as I could," Franklin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "I said, 'This is going to make the show so much better. We have to do this.'" And the network listened.