Wednesday's Aunt Ophelia Revealed: Eva Green Cast In Major Season 3 Role

After teasing her arrival in the Season 2 finale, Netflix's "Wednesday" has finally cast Morticia Addams' menacing sister: Eva Green ("Penny Dreadful") will portray wayward witch Ophelia in Season 3, TVLine has learned.

"Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting and beautifully unpredictable," creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar say in a statement. "Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We're excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday's world."

Adds Green, "I'm thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of 'Wednesday' as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can't wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family."

Speaking with TVLine back in August, Millar discussed the havoc that Ophelia's then-hypothetical arrival could wreak upon the Addams family. "There's a lot to explore there [about] a missing member of the family," he said, inviting viewers to "imagine the four of them together," referring to Wednesday, Morticia, Ophelia and Grandmama. "That would be really interesting. That's something that we tease and the audience can look forward to."

"Wednesday" dropped Season 2 in two parts, in August and September 2025. A release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced.

