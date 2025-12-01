The Game Of Thrones 'Co-Star' That Natalie Dormer Doesn't Miss
After her departure from "Game of Thrones" following her character's demise in the Season 6 finale, Natalie Dormer didn't waste time getting catty about one of her co-stars.
Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell on the HBO fantasy series, took aim at the feline actor who played Ser Pounce, AKA the cat owned by King Tommen Baratheon.
"I don't want to see that cat ever again," Dormer said jokingly in an interview with Vanity Fair. "He was a diva. He was nothing but trouble! He kept upstaging Dean [-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen], and myself. He wouldn't do as he was told. That's just cats for you. I don't know if the direwolves are as bad."
Ser Pounce became just another statistic on Game of Thrones
It seems like the show's creators were also happy to part ways with the fan-favorite feline. Ser Pounce did not return for the series' final seasons, and co-showrunner David Benioff said there's a grim reason why: In an interview with EW.com, Benioff jokingly explained that Cersei Lannister (played by Lena Headey) killed the cat following King Tommen Baratheon's death.
"Cersei hated the name 'Ser Pounce' so much she could not allow him to survive. So she came up with her most diabolical [execution]. Ser Pounce's death was so horrible we couldn't even put it on the air."
Co-showrunner D.B. Weiss later joked: "If you buy the super-extended, super-charged Game of Thrones box set that comes out, the death of Ser Pounce will be in there... Just one whole episode devoted to the death of Ser Pounce."