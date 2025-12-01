The Game Of Thrones 'Co-Star' That Natalie Dormer Doesn't Miss

After her departure from "Game of Thrones" following her character's demise in the Season 6 finale, Natalie Dormer didn't waste time getting catty about one of her co-stars.

Dormer, who played Margaery Tyrell on the HBO fantasy series, took aim at the feline actor who played Ser Pounce, AKA the cat owned by King Tommen Baratheon.

"I don't want to see that cat ever again," Dormer said jokingly in an interview with Vanity Fair. "He was a diva. He was nothing but trouble! He kept upstaging Dean [-Charles Chapman, who played Tommen], and myself. He wouldn't do as he was told. That's just cats for you. I don't know if the direwolves are as bad."