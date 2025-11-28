15 TV Shows Like Stranger Things You Need To Watch Next

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Netflix certainly had hit original shows before, the 2016 series "Stranger Things" catapulted the platform's original programming to another level. Created by the Duffer Brothers, the series follows a group of kids as they defend their small-town Indiana community from monsters unleashed by an extra-dimensional portal. The show is elevated by classic '80s movie aesthetics, a fan-favorite ensemble cast, and spectacle as big as any of the biggest movies around.

Of course, all good things must end, and so too is "Stranger Things," which will release the last two parts of its fifth and final season on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Fortunately, there are plenty of other stories focused on either a primarily young cast or quaint, spooky setting (or both!) for those looking for similar shows. Whether it's a small-town mystery that takes on supernatural dimensions, or coming-of-age stories exacerbated by dark and disturbing secrets, "Stranger Things" is in good company.

Here are 15 TV shows like "Stranger Things" that you need to watch next to keep those eerie vibes going.