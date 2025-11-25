Casting News: NCIS: Origins Casts Young Dwayne Pride, Rob Mac To Star In Far Cry Series And More
"NCIS: Origins" has found its young Dwayne Pride.
Shea Buckner ("Only Murders in the Building") will play a younger version of Scott Bakula's "NCIS: New Orleans" character in an "Origins" episode set to air later this season, Deadline reports. When he shows on CBS' prequel series, Pride will be a new probationary special agent from the NIS Panama office, and he and Gibbs will have to work to get past the tension that exists between them.
Per Deadline, Buckner's episode also will feature all members of the Fed Five task force, introduced in "NCIS" Season 11: Existing "Origins" characters Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Austin Stowell) and Michael Franks (Kyle Schmid), Buckner's Pride and Dan McLane and Felix Betts. Casting for Betts and McLane is underway.
In other recent casting news...
* Rob Mac (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will star in and executive-produce "Far Cry," a Hulu limited series based on Ubisoft's hit video game franchise. The show will follow the game's anthology format, with each season featuring a new setting and a new roster of characters. Noah Hawley ("Fargo," "Alien: Earth") also is an EP.
* Roy Wood Jr. ("The Daily Show"), Punkie Johnson ("Saturday Night Live"), E.J. Bonilla ("The Old Man"), and Brett Gray ("On my Block") have joined Prime Video's "Barbershop" TV series, Variety reports
* Corey Stoll ("House of Cards") and Julia Stiles ("Save the Last Dance") will star in "Recap," an eight-episode psychological thriller from K Period Media, per Deadline. The cast also includes JD Pardo ("Mayans M.C."), Cole Tristan Murphy ("The Holdovers"), and Laya DeLeon Hayes ("The Equalizer"); Donal Logue ("Gotham") and Jane Levy ("Suburgatory" will guest-star.
* Netflix has given a straight-to-series order to "Trigger Point," an eight-episode crime drama starring Joel Edgerton ("Dark Matter"), Deadline reports.The series centers on a group of former Special Forces operators who act as high-level mercenaries to the criminal underworld; the show also follows the FBI agent who is looking for them. Harrison Query ("Heads of State") created and wrote the series, and will serve as showrunner.
Even more casting news
* Necar Zadegan ("Mayor of Kingstown") has joined CBS' upcoming "FBI" spin-off "CIA," Deadline reports. She'll replace original cast member Michael Michele, who was set to play the chief of station role before exiting the series in early November.
* The South Carolina Film Commission on Tuesday launched Long Lens, a six-month production entrepreneurship program for in-state film and TV projects that aims "to help further activate the entrepreneurial drive and resources within the state's exceptional production community," said South Carolina Film Commission director Matt Storm via statement "These are producers and filmmakers with track records of creating quality content and the cohort will allow them to work together as they drive forward, feeding off of each other's energy, ideas, and determination." Among Long Lens' TV projects is Maximiliano Hernandez's "Maniac Ridge," a dark comedy about Joyce Evans, a fictional crime author hailed as "the female Stephen King," whose got a nefarious secret to her success.
* Toby Wallace ("The Society") has nabbed a lead role in Netflix's "Assassin's Creed" TV series, Variety reports. No character details are available. Per the official logline, the series will be a thriller following a "secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will." As such, the characters will be present at major historical events "as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."