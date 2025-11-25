Casting News: NCIS: Origins Casts Young Dwayne Pride, Rob Mac To Star In Far Cry Series And More

* Rob Mac (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will star in and executive-produce "Far Cry," a Hulu limited series based on Ubisoft's hit video game franchise. The show will follow the game's anthology format, with each season featuring a new setting and a new roster of characters. Noah Hawley ("Fargo," "Alien: Earth") also is an EP.

* Roy Wood Jr. ("The Daily Show"), Punkie Johnson ("Saturday Night Live"), E.J. Bonilla ("The Old Man"), and Brett Gray ("On my Block") have joined Prime Video's "Barbershop" TV series, Variety reports

* Corey Stoll ("House of Cards") and Julia Stiles ("Save the Last Dance") will star in "Recap," an eight-episode psychological thriller from K Period Media, per Deadline. The cast also includes JD Pardo ("Mayans M.C."), Cole Tristan Murphy ("The Holdovers"), and Laya DeLeon Hayes ("The Equalizer"); Donal Logue ("Gotham") and Jane Levy ("Suburgatory" will guest-star.

* Netflix has given a straight-to-series order to "Trigger Point," an eight-episode crime drama starring Joel Edgerton ("Dark Matter"), Deadline reports.The series centers on a group of former Special Forces operators who act as high-level mercenaries to the criminal underworld; the show also follows the FBI agent who is looking for them. Harrison Query ("Heads of State") created and wrote the series, and will serve as showrunner.