What To Watch Sunday: The Chair Company Clocks Out, Hal & Harper Ends And More
On TV this Sunday: Tim Robinson's "The Chair Company" wraps its freshman run, "Hal & Harper" reaches its end, and "Married to Medicine" returns for Season 12.
Showtimes for November 30, 2025
Hal & Harper
Limited series finale: The past and present collide as Hal, Harper, and Dad face the emotional toll of the past two decades together.
Landman
Tommy confronts Cami about finances; Cooper's success draws attention.
Mayor of Kingstown
The cartel war reaches new heights when a deadly attack reverberates through town; Mike makes a bargain with the devil to save his brother.
The Christmas Cup
An injured Marine (Rhiannon Fish) leads her hometown team in a holiday tournament and falls for a fire captain (Ben Rosenbaum).
A Christmas in Amish Country
A chef (Ella Cannon) returns to her Amish roots after a career setback, and finds healing and renewed friendship with a local farmer (Jason Tobias).
Christmas at the Catnip Café
A marketing executive (Erin Cahill) inherits half of a cat café at Christmas and clashes with the veterinarian (Paul Campbell) who owns the other half.
HBCU Honors 2025
The third annual ceremony celebrates those who are reshaping the future and igniting a new era of Black excellence; Kym Whitley hosts.
Savvy Sheldon Feels Good As Hell
Following a breakup, a woman (Amber Riley) renovates her life though her mind, body, and soul.
The Simpsons
Patty and Bart team up for the ultimate prank: getting Homer declared legally dead; to their chagrin, Homer loves being officially dead.
There's No Place Like Christmas
A big-city realtor (Cindy Busby) returns home to run the local office and falls for a photographer (Sam Page).
Tracker
When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark and Tammy discover Darren’s first girlfriend is actually A.I.
IT: Welcome to Derry
Plagued by dark visions, Dick gets a surprise at the Black Spot; the kids face their own challenges.
Married to Medicine
Season 12 premiere: Dr. Jackie confronts Toya over a comment she made about Curtis; the ladies speculate on Dr. Heavenly's absence.
Robin Hood
The Queen's arrival to Nottingham puts the Sheriff in a bind; Marian and Rob share a fleeting reunion, cut short when Marian learns of his role in her brother's death.
The Road
The six musicians put on an acoustic performance to honor the military, featuring a special acoustic set from Keith Urban; Jordan Davis also appears.
The Chair Company
Season 1 finale: Ron deals with the aftermath of his decision.
Words + Music
Docuseries premiere: Artists share the stories behind their songs and perform them live; first up, John Legend.
I Love LA
Impressed with Maia's strides at work, Alyssa invites her and Dylan over for dinner; Charlie finds himself charmed by Lukas and his friend group.