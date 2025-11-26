What To Watch Wednesday: Stranger Things' End Begins, The Beatles Anthology And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Stranger Things" begins its swan song, Disney+ restores a classic Beatles docuseries and NBC is counting down to Thanksgiving.
Showtimes for November 26, 2025
The Beatles Anthology
Restored and remastered, the classic music docuseries rolls out over three days — and is now capped by a never-before-seen ninth installment featuring Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they come together between 1994 and 1995 to reflect on their shared life as The Beatles.
Down Cemetery Road
A dangerous game of cat and mouse begins on the train to Scotland; Sarah and Zoë try piecing together Dinah’s exact location.
Ink Master
Contestants must transform scars into works of art in an emotional Elimination Tattoo; three artists must prove their ingenuity in a face off for survival.
Jingle Bell Heist
Budding thieves (Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells) team up to rob a famed London department store on Christmas Eve but get caught up in more than just the heist when feelings emerge.
Loot
An extremely attractive offer lands on Molly’s doorstep; Howard and Destiny present a business proposal to Sofia.
Palm Royale
Maxine arranges a covert mission during the Dellacorte portrait ceremony; Evelyn grills the Club Ambassador, leading to an epiphany.
Pluribus
Carol doubles down on her investigation—loneliness be damned; howls in the night reveal a new source of danger
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
Tom Hiddleston invites viewers into a dramatic new era shaped by ice, the intense fight to survive, and the rise of a new cast of giants: the iconic megafauna.
WondLa
Final season premiere: War erupts between humans and aliens; with Orbona’s fate hanging in the balance, Eva must embark on her most dangerous mission yet: recapturing the stolen Heart of the Forest.
Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
"Happy's Place" star Melissa Peterman interviews parade performers Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Jewel.
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
Graff and Bateman link a murder case to another recent homicide and realize there's a serial killer prowling the streets of Toronto.
Stranger Things
Final season premiere: Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna.
Survivor
One castaway is left visibly shaken after being left out of the vote; an epic blindside takes place at tribal council, leaving some players spinning.
Sistas
Andi and Karen present the stories of all those who suffered abuse under Dr. Cruise in an effort to solidify the case against him; the other Sistas seek justice of their own.
Southern Charm
Salley hosts a beach party in hopes of getting closer to Craig, but it’s her friend Charley who captures his attention; Austen’s relationship hits a rough patch.
The Amazing Race
Racers visit Milan, Italy, where one team faces a major setback when they're forced to travel an hour behind the pack, while heat exhaustion threatens to end the race for another team.
South Park
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
Beavis and Butt-Head
Old Beavis and Butt-Head try to get a reward by turning themselves into the police for various crimes; Butt-Head makes Beavis break his arm so girls will sign his cast.