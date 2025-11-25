Save The Dates: Star Search On Netflix, Mission: Impossible 8 Hits Streaming, And More

Look to the skies: A whole new "Star Search" is underway.

Anthony Anderson will host the rebooted talent competition for Netflix, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 13 on the streamer. Episodes will air live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9/8c, "and will include real-time voting to let the viewers help determine which contestants move forward," per the official synopsis.

Netflix's version will feature "the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories — music, dance, variety, comedy, magic, and juniors — as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom."

The original "Star Search" aired in syndication from 1983 to 1995, with Ed McMahon as host. Future stars like Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Adam Sandler, and Dave Chappelle all competed on the show before getting their big break.