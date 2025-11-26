The 20 Best Law & Order: SVU Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has seen its share of deeply horrifying villains throughout the years, but there's no question that Mitch Wilkens (Logan Marshall-Green) belongs in this particular hall of shame. "Soulless," the episode that brings Mitch into the "SVU" universe, opens as Olivia heads to the emergency room to speak to a young woman, Chloe Dutton (Peyton List), who was the victim of a brutal sexual assault.

Chloe leaves the hospital before Olivia can finish questioning her, but at this point, Olivia doesn't even know her name ... because Chloe was using a driver's license, stolen from wealthy New Yorker Jenna Sterling (Amber McDonald,) to get into bars. The detectives eventually find Chloe's body, and the medical examiner reveals a particularly awful cause of death: She was drowned in a toilet after being sexually assaulted by multiple people.

As it turns out, Chloe and Jenna's sister Vienna (Ashley Burritt) ran in the same circles with a group of similarly wealthy and privileged prep school boys ... and two of them, who participated in Chloe's violent assault, point the finger at a guy they think is named Max Van Horn — though he's actually Mitch. When a woman comes forward and says that Mitch murdered her son when the two were very young, Olivia and Elliot realize they're dealing with a deeply demented criminal. "Soulless" takes some dark twists and turns, but it's well worth watching for Marshall-Green's performance alone.