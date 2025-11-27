10 Funniest Characters On South Park, Ranked

If you go down to "South Park" and have yourself a time, you're guaranteed to see the following: friendly faces everywhere, humble folks without temptation and, of course, some of the funniest animated characters in TV history.

From the halls of South Park Elementary School to the streets of Historic Shi Pa Town, the residents of this iconic Colorado zip code have kept viewers laughing for nearly 30 years. But which character is the funniest of them all? That's what we're here to figure out today.

As you can imagine, assembling our ranking of the show's funniest characters was no easy task. With more than 27 seasons and 300 episodes under its belt, "South Park" has introduced us to some of the most unique and irreverent characters ever to grace the small screen. For the purposes of this list, we favored long-running characters over one-off guests, attempting to take the entire series — including the movie and Paramount+ specials — into consideration.

And it should go without saying, but we'll say it anyway: This is just our personal ranking. Yours will be different, as will anyone's. Let's all just have some fun here, OK?

Read on for TVLine's ranking of the 10 funniest "South Park" characters, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Who would be on the top of your personal list?