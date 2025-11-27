Survivor 49 Recap: Big Emotions Set The Stage For An Even Bigger Blindside

Flushing idols, hidden secrets, and... farting?! Par for the course for a brand-new episode of "Survivor," I guess!

Don't get too grossed out. The, uhh, gas bit was all a cover story for the tightly knit duo of Sage and Jawan who are growing increasingly worried about the idol-holders they're surrounded by. After having failed to flush Rizo's idol in the last couple Tribal Councils, apparently Kristina is the problem now?! Steven told Sage about Kristina's idol, and Sage told Jawan. But when Jawan tested the waters to see if Steven would tell him, Steven didn't take the bait. More seeds of distrust for the underdogs of "Survivor 49"? As we see at Tribal Council, that works out just fine for the power trio of Savannah, Rizo and Soph. (Ugh, fine. I'll call her "Soph.") But more on that later.

Speaking of Kristina, the MBA career coach from Edmond, Okla. is having a tough time out there in this episode. The woman is clearly still grieving her late mother, and before the reward challenge, she absolutely loses it. Her breakdown is a really tough scene to watch. Watching a grown woman say, "I want my mom" through tears? Utterly heartbreaking. Even the self-proclaimed R-I-Z-G-O-D, RizGod, Baby! is on the struggle bus. He tears up during Kristina's emotional moment, and after losing out on the trip to the Sanctuary (where good things happen), he also has a bit of the waterworks. So to any armchair experts out there quarterbacking from the couch and saying that 26 days isn't long enough, I don't know, man. It looks about right to me! (I liked how Jeff asked Kristina to tell us about her mom. I'm glad she had the floor and the support to share there. But also, when has Jeff ever been a host that fails to capitalize on a moment?)