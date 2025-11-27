Survivor 49 Recap: Big Emotions Set The Stage For An Even Bigger Blindside
Flushing idols, hidden secrets, and... farting?! Par for the course for a brand-new episode of "Survivor," I guess!
Don't get too grossed out. The, uhh, gas bit was all a cover story for the tightly knit duo of Sage and Jawan who are growing increasingly worried about the idol-holders they're surrounded by. After having failed to flush Rizo's idol in the last couple Tribal Councils, apparently Kristina is the problem now?! Steven told Sage about Kristina's idol, and Sage told Jawan. But when Jawan tested the waters to see if Steven would tell him, Steven didn't take the bait. More seeds of distrust for the underdogs of "Survivor 49"? As we see at Tribal Council, that works out just fine for the power trio of Savannah, Rizo and Soph. (Ugh, fine. I'll call her "Soph.") But more on that later.
Speaking of Kristina, the MBA career coach from Edmond, Okla. is having a tough time out there in this episode. The woman is clearly still grieving her late mother, and before the reward challenge, she absolutely loses it. Her breakdown is a really tough scene to watch. Watching a grown woman say, "I want my mom" through tears? Utterly heartbreaking. Even the self-proclaimed R-I-Z-G-O-D, RizGod, Baby! is on the struggle bus. He tears up during Kristina's emotional moment, and after losing out on the trip to the Sanctuary (where good things happen), he also has a bit of the waterworks. So to any armchair experts out there quarterbacking from the couch and saying that 26 days isn't long enough, I don't know, man. It looks about right to me! (I liked how Jeff asked Kristina to tell us about her mom. I'm glad she had the floor and the support to share there. But also, when has Jeff ever been a host that fails to capitalize on a moment?)
A Blindside Brews
RizGod, Savannah, and Soph are still under the impression that Sage and Jawan are with them in wanting to target Steven, the player Savannah thinks is the biggest competition left in the game. But as we viewers know, Sage is still champing at the bit to take down her in-game nemesis, Savannah. Sophie With An E stands squarely in the middle between these two very distinct groups of former Ulis, and once she secures the immunity necklace, it seems the former Yellow Hina has a large chunk of the power this week. And she uses said power to squeal to Savannah that Sage and Jawan are coming for her. Her thinking: She needs Savannah in the game as a shield. (Savannah is next in line for the player who's won the most immunity challenges.) Sophie also tells Rizo and Savannah about Kristina's idol (info she garnered from Sage). Sophie is really out here sealing people's fates left and right whenever she's backed into a corner, aye? While I remain unconvinced that she chose the right side for her game, good for her! I suppose we'll see in the coming weeks how siding with a reporter and a god does for her.
Heading into Tribal Council, the stage seems set for an ultimate blindside... though Kristina and Steven are still clueless. They have a decent plan of tossing one vote on Rizo (just in case), but they're also in the dark about Sophie siding with the Ulis. And how awkward was that conversation between Kristina and Savannah? Credit where credit is due, Savannah is direct and to the point, but Kristina seems unable to put on a poker face and compete verbally with what Savannah was throwing down. (Savannah may be small, but her communication style is a bit intimidating for some!) However, Kristina is not on Savannah's radar. Not yet, at least. She poses to Soph: What if they target the "flip-floppers" (Sage and Jawan) and use the extra vote to guarantee it? Sounds like someone's about to get cooked.
The Tribe Has Spoken
At Tribal Council, some players seem a little too jazzed to be there. But I guess when you have an "ace in your sleeve," as Steven says (alluding to Rizo's idol), it gives one a sense of comfort. And while Rizo says Steven and Kristina could be easy pickin's, he notes that it seems too good to be true. After Savannah breaks down how she detects people's body language, Jawan talks about shaking things up in a major way. Regardless, Rizo calls the entire conversation "hoopla"; the truth is going to come out when the votes are revealed.
About that. Savannah does use her extra vote this time around. But not on Sage, who she really wants out. After Kristina plays her idol for Steven, and Rizo plays... a fake idol for Savannah (what a showman), the group writes "Jawan" on five parchments, and it's enough to send the guy off to Ponderosa.
Some housekeeping: Exit interviews are postponed until Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday, so be sure to check TVLine next week for our Q&A with Jawan! Now tell us: Were you surprised that the majority went for Jawan instead of Sage? Go Full Tilt Boogie in the comments section.