Survivor 49's [Spoiler] Reacts To Savannah's Choice Words And Tribal Twist That Changed Everything

TVLINE | Why didn't the group try harder to flush Rizo's idol, since everyone seemed to know about it?

Yeah, that's such a great question. So for the merge vote, the Nate vote, you see in the episode, I was team Get Out Rizo. I'm like, "This is our one time camouflage. This is my Harry Potter cloak! He will not see me today." I'm guaranteed to get full information today. But ultimately, it was Kristina and Alex's decision to take the safe approach, which is taking out Nate there. And then, the five-person split tribe, I'm like, "Oh dang." Now I'm on a tribe with someone I just backstabbed, and then the Savannah boat. So, that's how the MC thing came to [be]. Then the Alex one was a little bit trickier. So it's the Final 9, we have a six-person majority, a three-person minority. We have no clue that they are loaded [with advantages]. I had a couple conversations with Alex that made me feel like I couldn't trust him. So talking with Steven and Sage, we were like, "Do we stack votes on Rizo here?" We thought we could lure Rizo and Savannah into a false sense of security, and take out somebody that's kind of going back and forth. And ultimately, before my boot, it worked with Rizo and Savannah. They thought that they had me and Sage, which, if Sophie doesn't go back, there's a different outcome there.



TVLINE | Anything we didn't see on TV that you wish had been shown?

There was a wacky moment with me and Sage. I just want to give Sage her flowers. She's definitely like my sister, but when I went on the reward challenge, there was a bowl of fries in front of me, so I thought, in seasons past, they hide advantages and stuff. So I looked into the fries. There was no advantage, but I stuck the fries in my long sock, and then when I got back to camp, I was like, "Sage, guess what? I have fries in my sock." So we bonded over eating crusty fries from my socks. So that was just another example of how me and her, she just got me, you know? You ever meet somebody that you can be fully you with? That's how me and Sage were together.

TVLINE | Did you ever think from your first days at Uli that Sage would be the person you went forward with in the game?

Dude, I'm a flawed player. You saw me. I was unaware. I thought I was close with Shannon. I thought I was close with Savannah, and me and Riz kind of had an unspoken brotherly love. The same way that I was bonding with Steven, like bromancing. I feel like me and Rizo had that too. When it came to the Shannon boot, Sage literally saved me. I felt like she was an advantage, of being like, "Hey, they do not like you," and it kind of reset my brain moving forward. I'm just so grateful that she took the chance on me, you know?

TVLINE | Gotta circle back to horror, Jawan! I'm also a huge horror fan. The holidays are approaching. Any Christmas or holiday horror flicks you'd recommend to the class?

So you've seen "Black Christmas," right? The original? Fun fact about that movie, it's directed by the same guy that did "A Christmas Story." You have very different movies, but "Black Christmas" is an underrated slasher movie perfect for Christmastime, so that's Jawan's recommendation.