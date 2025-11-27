Stranger Things Season 5 Sets Up Nancy's Final Choice Between Steve And Jonathan

The following post contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5, Volume 1.

We here at TVLine have our "Stranger Things" priorities in order, so of course we know the fate of Hawkins, Indiana, is more important than the resolution of Nancy's long-simmering love triangle.

That said, we don't not care who Nancy (Natalia Dyer) will ultimately choose. And a pivotal moment in Season 5, Volume 1 — now streaming on Netflix — gave us a hint as to whether Nancy will end up with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) or Steve (Joe Keery), if anyone.

During Episode 3 of the drama's fifth and final season, it was revealed that Murray (Brett Gelman) had procured an engagement ring with which Jonathan planned to propose to Nancy; Murray had tucked the ring into a John Coltrane cassette tape and passed it off to Jonathan, but Jonathan had yet to pop the question. In addition to the already-strained vibes of Jonathan and Nancy's ongoing romance, Nancy had been understandably distracted by a Demogorgon recently kidnapping her little sister and nearly killing both of her parents, and Jonathan was hesitant to propose at such a fraught time. (Fair!)