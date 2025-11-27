Stranger Things Season 5 Gives Will Byers A Huge New Role In The Battle For Hawkins

As revealed by the first five minutes of Season 5, Vecna and Will first met when Will was initially taken to the Upside Down as a child. In the years since his abduction, Will has remained connected to both Vecna and the Upside Down, enduring waves of goosebumps, collapses, seizures, and all manner of unsettling physical symptoms whenever danger is looming. This season, Will discovered he could essentially become Vecna at times, seeing through Vecna's perspective as he planned to abduct the children of Hawkins.

In Episode 4's momentous battle scene, Vecna asked Will, "Do you know why? Why I chose [the children] to reshape the world? It's because they are weak. Weak in body and mind. Easily broken. Easily reshaped. Controlled. The perfect vessels.

"And you, Will, you were the first," Vecna continued. "And you broke so easily. You showed me what was possible, what I could achieve. Some minds, it turns out, simply do not belong in this world. They belong in mine."

With a wave of his hand, Vecna released Will from his grasp and disappeared back into the Upside Down. Will had a long moment with his own thoughts, closing his eyes and remembering Robin's recent advice about accepting who he really is. (In that conversation, Robin was talking about Will's sexuality, but hey, it applies to having superpowers, too.) And just as three Demogorgons were about to pounce on Mike, Robin, and Lucas, they suddenly froze in midair, unable to finish the job... because Will was stopping them.

Yep, with outstretched arms and white eyes a la Bran Stark, Will suddenly controlled all three Demogorgons (two of them remotely!), crushing their limbs and causing all of them to collapse. When he was done, he lifted his head, eyes having returned to normal, and wiped his bleeding nose. Roll credits!



What did you think of Episode 4's big Will twist? And how did you like Volume 1 overall? Grade it in our poll below, then hit the comments with your full reviews!