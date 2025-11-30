Quotes Of The Week: Stranger Things, DWTS, Pluribus, Family Guy And More
Thanksgiving has come and gone, but there are still plenty of sound bites to gobble up in TVLine's latest Quotes of the Week.
In the column below — which rounds up the best bits of dialogue of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Doc," "Pluribus," "The Chair Company," "Survivor," and "Late Night With Seth Meyers."
Also featured in this week's roundup: Jimmy Fallon recites a Thanksgiving version of "The Night Before Christmas," "Dancing With the Stars" pays subtle homage to former contestant Anna Delvey, and "Family Guy" pokes fun at holiday movie tropes. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Stranger Things."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, and Andy Swift)
PLURIBUS
"Hello, Carol. This is a recording. At the tone, you can leave a message to request anything you might need. We'll do our best to provide it. Our feelings for you haven't changed, Carol. But after everything that's happened, we just need a little space."
An annoyingly upbeat phone message from the hive mind lets Carol know (over and over again) that they're still there for her... from a distance
DOC
"Is that rugelach?"
"I didn't know how to pronounce it, but yes."
"And bagels. I think we're pretty clear on how to say that."
Amy (Molly Parker) and Gina (Amirah Vann) come bearing food for the memorial of Jake's (Jon Ecker) father
THE CHAIR COMPANY
"I got a little suspended from work."
Ron (Tim Robinson) tries to soften the blow when telling his wife Barb about his recent problems at the office
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
"While speaking yesterday at the annual White House turkey pardoning, President Trump said that he had never seen a turkey that big before. Said an aide, 'Sir, that's Mitch McConnell.'"
STRANGER THINGS (Episode 3)
"Derek, wash up. Tina, get the door, and be polite. Unless it's a Mormon. Or a Democrat."
We have so many follow-up questions for Mrs. Turnbow (Kelly Collins Lintz)
STRANGER THINGS (Episode 4)
"And that's when I heard her. I heard Kate Bush."
"Is she one of your friends?"
"You could say that."
Oh, Holly (Nell Fisher), you're only just learning about the significance of "Running Up That Hill" in Max's (Sadie Sink) life
DANCING WITH THE STARS
"What are you gonna take away from this competition?"
"[after a pause] Nothing."
"No! Wrong answer!"
Jordan Chiles slyly references the memorable (but kinda awful) parting word of Ezra Sosa's first celeb partner, Anna Delvey
FAMILY GUY
"Welcome to Townsville! My name is Peter. You may remember me from the three other Hallmark movies where we were a couple."
Family Guy's holiday movie parody hits all the tropes, including the same couples you keep seeing over and over... and over
SURVIVOR
"Just don't tell anybody about that. You can tell them I have terrible gas and [I'm] just farting, but it's just the bad kind, and so I just want to give everybody space."
No one concocts a better cover story than Sage Ahrens-Nichols!
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
"'Twas the night before Thanksgiving, and in your parents' house, they put the Peloton in your old bedroom, so you're sleeping on the couch. Mom's making stuffing, and potatoes fully loaded. Dad tried to deep-fry the turkey, and the backyard exploded. After three nights with your family, you finally head for the door. But your flight just got canceled, so settle in for three more."
Fallon delivers a timely take on "The Night Before Christmas"