Landman's Gallino Resurfaces In Harrowing Episode 3 — Read Recap

Back to the main story! Tommy calls Cooper and tells him to halt drilling until they talk. Then he meets Nate, Rebecca and Cami at MTex headquarters. "I now know why Monty was so stressed," Cami announces. "The company has no money." Rebecca explains that the company is composed of various LLCs, with all of the money flowing in going to a holding company called M Miller. Ostensibly, that LLC would pay the others for payroll, expenses, etc. But that's not happening: Monty took out an insane number of loans to cover all of that. Rebecca says it's probably a way to limit tax liability, but they can't find the account that pays the loans. Nate worries that they're heading for an IRS audit.

Cami and Tommy drive to The Cattleman's Club for happy hour, trying to catch the... lawyer? I think he's a lawyer that has the scoop on Monty's holding company. She muses that perhaps her entire life was a lie, but he points out that there's a trust for her and others for her daughters, so her life won't change all that much if MTex implodes. "I don't care about the money. I want Monty remembered for something good," Cami says. Then Angela calls, high on finding a mansion that she wants Tommy to buy. Cami is entertained, especially when Mrs. Norris invites herself along to the club and ignores Tommy's pleas to stay away. "Wow. If you could sell that exuberance," Cami says, laughing, after Angela hangs up. "They do sell it," Tommy deadpans. "There's just a worm at the bottom of the bottle." But then he sobers and advises her to sell the business as soon as they clean it up, otherwise it'll bleed her dry.

At the club, Cami zeroes in on the lawyer, Alan, and throws his drink in his face while she demands to know where her money is. He stonewalls, so Tommy steps in and breaks a bottle over the guy's bald head... which gets results! Alan stammers something about an offshore company — and it's clear Tommy and Cami have no idea what he's talking about — then Tommy demands a meeting to sort things out. Gallino is sitting nearby; when Tommy walks over, the kingpin points out that they're not all that different in how they use force and influence. Tommy doesn't like that one bit.