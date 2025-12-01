Super Bowl LX Pregame: Find Out Who's Singing The National Anthem And More

We're still not sure which NFL teams will be playing in Super Bowl LX, but the league has answered a different question about the big game: Who's singing the national anthem?

This time around, that honor goes to Grammy-nominated singer Charlie Puth, who will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of kickoff in February. He'll be joined in the pregame by singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who will sing "America the Beautiful," and up-and-coming R&B singer Coco Jones, who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Those three songs will also be performed in American Sign Language (ASL) by Fred Beam (who will sign the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing") and Julian Ortiz (who will sign "America the Beautiful").

"Super Bowl Sunday is the world's biggest entertainment stage, and we're proud to spotlight artists who embody the very best of music and culture," said Jon Barker, the NFL's senior vice president of global event production. "Beyond the game itself, the Super Bowl is a global celebration. These artists bring a distinct voice to the moment, helping set the tone for a day that will captivate fans around the world."

As previously reported, Grammy winner Bad Bunny will serve as the Super Bowl LX halftime performer.

Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8. The game will air live on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.



Your thoughts on the Super Bowl's pregame performers? Drop 'em in a comment!