What To Watch Tuesday: Murder In A Small Town Finale, DWTS Holiday Special And More
On TV this Tuesday: "Murder in a Small Town" wraps its sophomore run, "Dancing With the Stars" gets festive, and "Vanderpump Rules" returns.
Showtimes for December 2, 2025
5-Star
The docuseries follows four freshman recruits — quarterback Bryce Underwood (University of Michigan), cornerback Devin Sanchez (Ohio State University), wide receiver Dakorien Moore (University of Oregon), and offensive tackle Malachi Goodman (Penn State University) — as they begin Big Ten Conference football. (Four additional episodes drop on Tuesday, Dec. 16.)
All's Fair
Dina struggles to say goodbye; Carr and Liberty’s feud spills beyond the office.
Matt Rife: Unwrapped - A Christmas Crowd Work Special
From gifts gone wrong to family tradition fails, the comedian turns an unpredictable audience into an unscripted holiday special.
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
Executive-produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, this four-part docuseries offers a staggering examination of the media mogul, music legend, and convicted offender.
Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
The New York Knicks face the Boston Celtics (airing at 8 p.m. in Eastern and Central markets), while the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Golden State Warriors (airing at 8 p.m. in Pacific and Mountain markets) — with both games streaming back-to-back on Peacock nationwide.
Dancing With the Holidays
The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic as “Dancing With the Stars” celebrates the season with festive-themed routines, dazzling musical performances and special holiday greetings.
Fixer to Fabulous
Season 7 premiere: Dave and Jenny renovate a tornado-ravaged house for their child's preschool teacher.
Murder in a Small Town
Season 2 finale: The police investigate the murder of a man found dead at the bottom of his staircase; though Karl warns Cassandra to stay out of it, she can't help but fall deep into the case.
NCIS
A kidnapped teen leads the team to a Navy SEAL who survived captivity by the Taliban but may have committed murder after returning home.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
The ladies kick off their Greek getaway in Santorini, but things don't stay peaceful for long; Meredith and Heather's tension boils over.
CMA Country Christmas
Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, BeBe Winans, and hosts Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis perform.
Hard Knocks: In Season
Season 5 premiere: Follow the NFC East — including the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants — as they make their way through the NFL regular season.
NCIS: Origins
Wheeler's personal life is upended; Lala is thrown by unexpected news from Vera; Gibbs and Diane double-date with Randy and his wife.
TMZ’s Most Outrageous Moments of 2025
TMZ counts down the 10 biggest stories of the year — from engagements and weddings to legal drama and scandals — in an ultimate year-end spectacle.
Vanderpump Rules
Season 12 premiere: Lisa Vanderpump's new cast of SUR-vers include Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, Demy Selem, and Kim Suarez.
Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane
Series premiere: Kimora Lee Simmons, now a single mother of five, commands an empire by running multiple businesses, including Baby Phat, while her daughters follow in her footsteps with entrepreneurial ventures of their own.
NCIS: Sydney
When a U.S. naval officer is arrested for murder while trying to destroy a treasure map, the team must navigate jurisdictional politics to uncover the truth.
What Would You Do?: Holiday Edition
Scenarios include a woman shamed for being single during the holidays, a child facing recital stage fright, an unhoused veteran falling victim to thieves, and a little person being asked intrusive questions.