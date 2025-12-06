"There is a fifth dimension, beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination. It is an area which we call The Twilight Zone."

This introductory speech, spoken by host and creator Rod Serling, began every episode of "The Twilight Zone," the beloved and influential television series that ran from 1959 through 1964. An anthology series, the program presented self-contained tales of anguish, curiosity, and the human condition, often rendered through the genre prisms of science fiction or horror. It's one of the great TV shows, one that's reverberated throughout the medium's history.

And if you're looking to enter dimensions beyond the fifth one, look no further. Here are 15 TV shows like "The Twilight Zone" you need to watch next — shows that play with similar anthology forms, genre tones, or allegorical examinations of what it means to be alive.