The 15 Best Twilight Zone Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

"You're traveling through another dimension — a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land whose boundaries are that of imagination." Thus began the narration by Rod Serling for his anthology show, "The Twilight Zone," which delivered an entirely new, surreal story every week for five seasons. Some episodes were strange nightmares, others more obvious political allegories, and others still primarily concerned with reversing audience sympathies and expectations. Endings were often ironic, and usually at least mildly surprising, while many of TV's best actors played lead roles on one or more episodes.

Like M. Night Shyamalan movies today, "Twilight Zone" episodes were known for big twists, and have been remembered for the same. They're more than just cheap shocks, however — the stories earn their endings, and usually have deeper themes that the surprises illuminate rather than obscure. Through the use of supernatural and sci-fi elements, Serling got away with thinly veiled social satire and critiques that would never have been allowed in a more straightforward way (though they weren't all winners). What he had to say resonates with us still, and has spawned several remakes and rip-offs, so much so that it's hard to pick the 15 greatest "Twilight Zone" episodes of all time. Nevertheless, we attempted it in the list below.

Warning: Many 60-year-old plot points and endings will be spoiled herein.