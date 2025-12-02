10 Controversial TV Show Endings That Audiences And Critics Judged Too Harshly

In its day, the final episode of "M*A*S*H" broke TV viewership records with a sendoff fondly remembered. In the years to come, it would prove to be the exception rather than the rule.

It seems these days that series finales are virtually guaranteed to polarize at best, and outrage at worst. Frequently, however, knee-jerk hate is a short-sighted take, and there's more to those shows than may meet the eye initially.

In the following list, we've identified 10 series finales that deserved better than what many gave them at the time. Some were deemed inconsistent with stronger episodes that came before; others felt like misdirection, or attempts to provoke rather than please; and a couple were just really depressing bummers, though we've since had a chance to realize why they had to be that way.

"Twin Peaks" didn't make this list because it finally got a third season more than 20 years later. Its finale-finale was still weird, but David Lynch fans gave him grace and assumed it was them, not him. As we'll see below, that's something viewers ought to do more often, even for shows not run by famous filmmakers.