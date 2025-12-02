One Thing About Stranger Things Season 1 Makes The Show's Creators Cringe

While Matt and Ross Duffer are proud of "Stranger Things" — one of Netflix's most successful original series – the show-running siblings will be the first to tell you that certain elements of their sci-fi horror adventure have aged poorly. They aren't too keen on Season 1's special effects, in particular.

"We've certainly learnt a lot about visual effects [since then]," Matt told the Radio Times. "I rewatch Season 1 and I cringe. It looks so much worse."

Ross noted that their budget at the time was a far cry from what Netflix gives them to play with these days; meanwhile, Matt blamed Season 1's visual shortcomings on their inexperience.

"[We] ... didn't know what we were doing," he observed.

The Duffers declined to get specific about which shots from "Stranger Things" Season 1 don't hold up, in their opinion. However, they aren't the only ones who have highlighted issues with the series' earliest visual effects.