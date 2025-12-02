The Voice Playoffs Begin With A Baffling Decision From Reba — Plus, Vote: Who Belongs In The Live Finals?
The end is nigh for "The Voice" Season 28: Monday's episode marked the first half of the Playoffs, sending two singers ahead to the live finale, while also turning the power over to the viewers at home.
The Playoffs brought back each member of Team Bublé (Jazz McKenzie, Max Chambers, Rob Cole, and Trinity) and Team Reba (Aubrey Nicole, Ryan Mitchell, Aaron Nichols, and Peyton Kyle) for another chance to shine as individuals. And shine they did, delivering eight excellent performances of varying styles.
Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire each chose one member of their team to send through to the finals (more on that later), with two more open slots to be decided by "The Voice" viewers. This is the first time all season that the viewers' votes will affect the outcome of the show, so it should be very interesting to see how their taste compares to the coaches'.
Read on to find out which Team Bublé and Team Reba singers were sent through to the finals, as well as TVLine's picks for which remaining singers deserve those final two slots. When you're finished, vote in our polls below and drop a comment with your thoughts on the Playoffs. Did you see the winner of Season 28 on stage tonight?
Bublé's Pick: Jazz McKenzie
Bublé has had a special place in his heart for Jazz (his "bold breakout diva") all season, so it was almost a foregone conclusion that he was going to send her through to the live finals. That said, she certainly made his decision a lot easier by delivering one of the most unique — and we mean that in a good way — performances of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing" that we've ever heard. The soft, emotional start gave way to a groovy bit, eventually transitioning into the full rock version we all know and love... before concluding as a full-on gospel number. At times, it sounded like Jazz might have had a little tickle in her throat, but that only added a bit of rasp to her exciting, layered performance.
"Jazz's voice has range, soulfulness, depth," Bublé said after choosing her. "I want her to be my three-peat. She is the perfect person to represent Team Bublé. It's called 'The Voice,' and she is the greatest voice I've ever had on here."
TVLine Grade: A
TVLine's Pick (Team Bublé): Max Chambers
With Jazz now guaranteed a spot in the finals, this leaves three members of Team Bublé on the chopping block, all hoping that the viewers at home will grant them a second chance. Based on what we've seen this season — but especially taking these Playoff performances into the consideration — we don't have to think twice about which singer will get our vote.
At just 14 years old (hence Bublé's incredibly clever nickname, "the 14-year-old phenom"), Max has managed to out-sing and out-vibe countless older competitors, and he took his showmanship to new heights this week with a moving performance of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come." Bublé likened him to a preacher at the pulpit, an apt description for the way Max manages to command both the stage and his captive audience.
With a voice far beyond his years, he delivered a smooth, soulful take on this '60s classic, crushing high notes as effortlessly as he takes his next breath — some of which had the coaches' jaws on the floor mid-performance. Snoop Doog needed to take a moment to collect himself after Max's performance, telling Bublé that he has the winner of "The Voice" Season 28 on his team right there.
We can't say we're shocked that Bublé didn't pick Max, as his love for Jazz is well-documented, but it would be an absolute crime for "The Voice" viewers not to vote Max into that second slot.
TVLine's Grade: A+
Vote: Who Should Stay On Team Bublé?
While Max is our singer of choice, there are still two other members of Team Bublé for which "Voice" viewers can vote: "comeback superstar" Rob Cole and "quintessential superstar" Trinity.
For his Playoffs performance, Rob was inspired by fatherhood — and a prophetic dream — to sing Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance," and that inspiration absolutely came through in his soft, sweet vocals. There's nothing overly complicated about this mom-rock classic, and Rob wisely leaned into that, letting his voice come through crystal clear without too many unnecessary bells and whistles. It felt intimate and personal, though we have to wonder if playing it safe will cost him the viewers' votes. (TVLine Grade: A-)
Trinity, on the other hand, came out swinging with Heart's "Barracuda," dressed to kill in an all-black ensemble complete with platform boots. While the vocals were always strong (some of those high notes were outstanding), they didn't always match Trinity's energy, as she awkwardly glanced around the stage rather than simply owning it. That said, she wisely ended things on a high note, both literally and metaphorically, leaving us with an overall good impression. (TVLine Grade: A-)
Now you tell us: Which Team Bublé singer deserves that last spot in the finals? Vote here:
Reba's Pick: Aubrey Nicole
OK, here's where we start to question some of the coaches' decisions, specifically Reba, who surprised everyone — the viewers, the coaches, the studio's custodial staff, probably — by sending her team's "heart of gold" through to the finals. Don't get us wrong, there wasn't anything bad about Aubrey's performance of Alannah Myles' "Black Velvet," which was smooth, sultry, and solid. It definitely showed a different side of her, which is the goal she set out to accomplish, but it didn't feel quite as authentic as what some of the other contestants brought to the stage. It felt like she was consciously trying to be a little edgy, as opposed to simply letting her personality shine. Maybe this is the real Aubrey?
Reba is certainly on board with this version of her team member, as she chose to keep her around through the finals. "I chose Aubrey because she has a way of portraying a lot of emotion, and that's what music is supposed to be about," the country queen said after making her decision. "I definitely think Aubrey has a shot to win the whole competition."
TVLine Grade: A
TVLine's Pick (Team Reba): Ryan Mitchell
Casting our vote to save someone from Team Bublé proved a lot easier than choosing one from Team Reba, as all of her contestants delivered solid performances in the Playoffs — but the person we'd like to see more of is Ryan, the show's first-ever Carson Callback recipient.
Despite his '90s alternative aesthetic, Ryan feels like one of the more current contestants in the bunch, which was reflected in his performance of Sombr's "Undressed." Ryan put his own spin on the chart-topping song, taking every opportunity to show off his rock 'n' roll style while also impressing the coaches with his strong belt. (Even Bublé experienced a moment of genuine shock and couldn't refrain from making eyes at Reba.)
This felt like what a real Ryan Mitchell show would look and feel like, lots of energy with some genuine emotional weight.
TVLine Grade: A-
Vote: Who Should Stay On Team Reba?
As we said, though, it was difficult for us to choose Ryan as our pick, since everyone in Team Reba excelled during the Playoffs — including her "cowboy" Aaron Nichols and her "chameleon" Peyton Kyle.
We'll start with Aaron, who went for more of a party vibe by choosing "Beer Never Broke My Heart," which resulted in a looser, more fun performance than we're used to seeing from him. If you're a country music fan, it's hard to find issues with Aaron; from his long hair to his bushy beard, he's country personified. With this performance, it felt like we were watching a seasoned superstar singing one of his favorite hits from his catalogue. The trouble with Aaron, though, is that he just feels so safe. He's everything you'd want from a traditional country performer — assuming that's what you want. For someone to stick out in the competition at this point, they need to bring a little something extra to the table. (TVLine Grade: A)
Peyton also looked to switch things up a bit this week with James Bay's "Hold Back the River," a strong, somewhat unexpected gamble that yielded big results. The song is slow to start by design, but he still managed to sneak in a few "whoa, what?" notes in there, catching several of the coaches' attention. It felt like a more personal performance than what we're used to seeing, though he also gave us a few explosive moments just to keep us guessing. Peyton really showed off his versatility here, leaving us with a strong finish. (TVLine Grade: A-)
Time for another decision: Which Team Reba singer deserves to be in the finals? Vote here: