The Voice Playoffs Begin With A Baffling Decision From Reba — Plus, Vote: Who Belongs In The Live Finals?

The end is nigh for "The Voice" Season 28: Monday's episode marked the first half of the Playoffs, sending two singers ahead to the live finale, while also turning the power over to the viewers at home.

The Playoffs brought back each member of Team Bublé (Jazz McKenzie, Max Chambers, Rob Cole, and Trinity) and Team Reba (Aubrey Nicole, Ryan Mitchell, Aaron Nichols, and Peyton Kyle) for another chance to shine as individuals. And shine they did, delivering eight excellent performances of varying styles.

Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire each chose one member of their team to send through to the finals (more on that later), with two more open slots to be decided by "The Voice" viewers. This is the first time all season that the viewers' votes will affect the outcome of the show, so it should be very interesting to see how their taste compares to the coaches'.

Read on to find out which Team Bublé and Team Reba singers were sent through to the finals, as well as TVLine's picks for which remaining singers deserve those final two slots. When you're finished, vote in our polls below and drop a comment with your thoughts on the Playoffs. Did you see the winner of Season 28 on stage tonight?