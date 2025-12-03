Why The Pitt Runs For 15 Episodes Per Season

"The Pitt" was originally designed as a 12-episode season — one hour of TV representing one hour in a standard, 12-hour emergency room shift. Speaking on "The Nocturnists" podcast, creator R. Scott Gemmill explained that the 12-episode structure "seemed like a really logical fit." But when HBO Max picked up the series, Gemmill & Co. were asked to deliver 15 episodes.

In an interview with Vulture, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, justified his ask. "Doing just 12 episodes felt like an extension of a streaming show," he explained. "We used to do 12 episodes at HBO when I first got there. It kind of shrank to 10 and then, more recently, eight.

"The idea here was to really go for it," he continued. "I didn't think 22 was realistic... 15 felt like more than you would typically get, but something where [executive producer] John [Wells] and the team would be able to do something creatively that they felt really good about."

Making the season longer than your typical streaming series might have meant more of a workload for the cast and crew, but as Bloys went on to explain, it also came with several added benefits for both HBO Max and the viewers.