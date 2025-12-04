Joe Rogan's Big Break Came When Ray Romano Was Fired From A Hit Sitcom

Everybody loves Raymond... well, everybody except the producers of a beloved '90s sitcom, maybe.

Ray Romano became a huge TV star with his CBS family comedy "Everybody Loves Raymond," but before that show debuted in 1996, he was a stand-up comedian still looking to make it big in Hollywood. During that time, Romano did land a plum supporting role on an network sitcom... but he was fired from the show and recast before even shooting the pilot. And in a strange twist of showbiz fate, the actor who took his spot on the show was another stand-up comic: Joe Rogan, who went on to build a media empire of his own.

So where did these two ultra-successful personalities cross paths in their early days? On a little show called "NewsRadio."