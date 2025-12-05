A Forgotten TBS Sitcom Gave Jennifer Lawrence Her First Big Break

Well before she was "The Hunger Games" heroine Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence was Lauren Pearson.

"Who?," you may wonder. Before breaking through on the big screen, Lawrence — now an A-list movie star — had her first major role on "The Bill Engvall Show," a TBS sitcom that ran for three seasons. The series was created by its namesake, Bill Engvall, who plays Bill Pearson, a family counselor who ironically struggles to understand his own family. Lawrence played Bill's oldest child, Lauren.

The sitcom's cast also included Nancy Travis as Bill's wife, Susan Pearson; Graham Patrick Martin as oldest son, Trent Pearson; and Skyler Gisondo as youngest child, Bryan Pearson. Besides the core Pearson family dynamic, the most notable series regular was Tim Meadows as Paul Dufrayne, a close friend of Bill's.

Originally premiering on TBS in July of 2007, "The Bill Engvall Show" aired its final episode in September 2009; the network canceled it later that month. Even with its short run, the series serves as an early showcase of Lawrence's onscreen charm, giving audiences a glimpse of the dynamic actress she would become.