RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Cast Revealed: Meet The Queens (And Relatives!) Competing In 2026
"RuPaul's Drag Race" has become a family affair on more than one occasion, but Season 18 is taking things to the next level by pitting a queen against — wait for it — her own drag-granddaughter.
And this is just one of several juicy nuggets to be mined from the show's just-released cast list for Season 18, premiering Friday, Jan. 2 (MTV, 8/7c).
Tea time: Remember Morphine Love Dion from Season 16? Of course you do. This time around, we're getting her drag mother Athena Dion and her drag daughter Juicy Love Dion. Will they help each other rise to the top, or will their mutual hunger for the crown result in a multi-generational divide? The tension! And speaking of families, the Season 18 cast also includes Jane Don't, the drag sister of Plane Jane (Season 16) and Bosco (Season 14/All Stars 10), so that should be fun.
But just as "Drag Race" is constantly moving forward, it also remembers to look back every once in a while. In the Season 18 premiere, the new queens will pay homage to those who came before them by creating "signature drag looks" using "leftover treasures" from previous contestants. And because no one wants to get half the story, a new episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" will air immediately following the premiere.
Scroll down to get better acquainted with all 14 queens competing in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Any early favorites?
Athena Dion
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Official Bio: "Named after the Greek goddess, Athena Dion brings legendary energy wherever she goes. A talented hostess and prolific drag mother, she has built a dynasty spanning Miami and Mykonos, Greece, counting Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane among her drag daughters. This season, Athena makes 'Drag Race' herstory alongside Juicy Love Dion, marking the first-ever mother/daughter duo to compete together."
Briar Blush
Hometown: Boston, Mass.
Official Bio: "Boston's pin-up princess, Briar Blush is a walking contradiction: retro yet edgy, goth yet glamorous, sweet but with a sting. With her signature jet black hair and killer beat, she commands attention wherever she goes. Named after the thorns on a rose, Briar's sharp wit and prickly personality prove she's not here to be liked– she's here to be remembered."
Ciara Myst
Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind.
Official Bio: "Indy's shapeshifting superstar, Ciara Myst blends sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and magic into her drag. A prosthetic makeup artist with credits ranging from 'Dynasty' to Marvel Studios productions, Ciara Myst crafts her own costumes and promises to bring creature transformations to life on the main stage. A little ooky spooky, a little ethereal, Ciara Myst is ready to haunt, mesmerize, and transform the competition one look at a time."
Darlene Mitchell
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Official Bio: "A country, camp queen, Darlene Mitchell blends soap opera glamour with Midwestern trailer trash panache. Known for her signature Peg Bundy-style hair, she originally hails from Greentown, Indiana, and once performed under the name Trash. After 10 years in drag– but a 5 year hiatus from the performance circuit– Darlene comes to the competition to see if RuPaul and the main stage can coax her back out of her bedroom once more."
DD Fuego
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Official Bio: "Fiery and feisty, DD Fuego is a full-on production, serving runway-ready looks with a wink and a nod. Born in Monterey, Mexico, she brings the heat without the cha-cha-cha Latina clichés. A former production designer for TV and off-Broadway theater, she created behind the scenes before stepping into the spotlight. High heat and maximum impact– DD Fuego leaves nothing on the stage but smoke."
Discord Addams
Hometown: St. Petersburg, Fla.
Official Bio: "Who's ready for a little chaos? Discord Addams is a high-fashion punk rock maximalist, serving looks packed with safety pins, studs, and unapologetic attitude. Known for playing guitar in a punk rock band, Discord brings a dark, raw energy to the stage. Her ultimate goal: to trade the mosh pit for the runway and become a bona fide drag rock star."
Jane Don't
Hometown: Seattle, Wash.
Official Bio: "Inspired by old-school funny ladies like Bette Midler and Joan Rivers, Jane is a comedy queen serving up sharp jokes and even sharper shoulder pads. Counting as her drag sisters both Bosco ('Drag Race' Season 14 and All Stars 10) and Irene The Alien ('Drag Race' Season 15 and All Stars 10), Jane Don't walks into the competition ready to make her own mark — and make the other queens sweat."
Juicy Love Dion
Hometown: Miami, Fla.
Official Bio: "Small in size, colossal in talent, Juicy Love Dion turns every performance into a masterclass in dance. Self-described as "Miami's Afro-Cuban dancing doll," Juicy brings energy, precision, and flair to every stage she steps on. A proud member of the Dion Dynasty, she's the drag daughter of Morphine Love Dion, and technically the drag granddaughter of fellow competitor Athena Dion, proving that in the Dion Dynasty, the juice flows through every generation."
Kenya Pleaser
Hometown: Sumter, S.C.
Official Bio: This Southern showstopper is already serving you the answer to the question in her name: Can you please her? Only if you can handle all this auntie energy and attitude! A celebrated Lizzo impersonator, Kenya mixes heart, humor, and high energy performances that get the crowd on their feet. Kenya is here to show the world that Southern charm, curves, and confidence are a winning combination.
Mandy Mango
Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa.
Official Bio: "A mango a day keeps the doctor away!" Mandy Mango is Philly's favorite fruit, serving kooky, conceptual looks with playful flair. By day, she's a nurse specializing in HIV and sexual health, caring for the LGBT community– by night, she's giving the stage a healthy dose of fruity energy. With a cheeky bedside manner, Mandy Mango prescribes high doses of charisma, charm, and contagious energy with every performance."
Mia Starr
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Fla.
Official Bio: "Mia Starr is a 90s/early 2000s hip-hop dancing diva bringing urban style, sharp choreography, and powerhouse personality to the main stage. A talented backup dancer with world tour credits for Rihanna and Britney and a Super Bowl performance with J Lo, she started drag 17 years ago, took a 14-year break to chase her dance career, and now she's back – ready to shine front and center."
Myki Meeks
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Official Bio: "Gorgeously stupid, and stupidly gorgeous," Myki Meeks is Orlando's dynamic theatrical powerhouse. A self-described "recovering theater kid," Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known back home for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. A talented actress and consummate performer, Myki brings a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes."
Nini Coco
Hometown: Denver, Colo.
Official Bio: "A high-energy, high-fashion diva from the Mile High City, Nini Coco is equal parts theatrical and fierce. A skilled costume designer, she blends conceptual looks with show-stopping performances. Having quit her day job as a mechanical engineer, she's here to prove that trading blueprints for sequins is a risk worth taking – because in her world, it's all or nothing."
Vita VonTesse Starr
Hometown: Montgomery, Ala.
Official Bio: "Calling herself 'Queen V,' Vita VonTesse Starr is a pageant powerhouse and an icon of opulence. Hailing from the famed Starr drag family, she's a multi-titleholder who brings elegance, precision, and a flair for the dramatic to every performance. Vita handcrafts show-stopping looks that match her stage presence, making her a formidable competitor in any sewing challenges."