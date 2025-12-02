RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Cast Revealed: Meet The Queens (And Relatives!) Competing In 2026

"RuPaul's Drag Race" has become a family affair on more than one occasion, but Season 18 is taking things to the next level by pitting a queen against — wait for it — her own drag-granddaughter.

And this is just one of several juicy nuggets to be mined from the show's just-released cast list for Season 18, premiering Friday, Jan. 2 (MTV, 8/7c).

Tea time: Remember Morphine Love Dion from Season 16? Of course you do. This time around, we're getting her drag mother Athena Dion and her drag daughter Juicy Love Dion. Will they help each other rise to the top, or will their mutual hunger for the crown result in a multi-generational divide? The tension! And speaking of families, the Season 18 cast also includes Jane Don't, the drag sister of Plane Jane (Season 16) and Bosco (Season 14/All Stars 10), so that should be fun.

But just as "Drag Race" is constantly moving forward, it also remembers to look back every once in a while. In the Season 18 premiere, the new queens will pay homage to those who came before them by creating "signature drag looks" using "leftover treasures" from previous contestants. And because no one wants to get half the story, a new episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" will air immediately following the premiere.

Scroll down to get better acquainted with all 14 queens competing in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Any early favorites?