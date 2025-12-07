Superstore's Original Title Feels Like A Completely Different Show

A lot of television shows get renamed before they make it to air. "Friends" was very nearly called "Insomnia Café" or "Six of One," "Grey's Anatomy" almost went with the super-simple title "Complications," and "New Girl" nearly had an ... even worse title. So what about "Superstore," Justin Spitzer's six-season sitcom about employees and managers at a big-box store in the fictional Cloud 9 chain? According to a panel during 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, the initial title was sort of baffling.

Asked about the original title, Spitzer — who attended the panel with several cast members and fellow creatives including Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah Simms — revealed that the series was originally called "The Greatest Love Story Ever Told." Again, to be clear, "Superstore" is a workplace sitcom, so that title seems nuts. Still, Spitzer was serious. "It's not a joke," he says in the clip. "That was the original title of 'Superstore.'" Ultimately, though, the show's network NBC said no to the title, and there's a story behind that, too.

"They at first said yes, and then a bunch of romantic comedies, as Ben has attested to, failed that year," Spitzer recalled. (Among them: TV rom-coms like "A to Z," which starred Feldman and Cristin Milioti and was canceled in 2014 after one season; "Selfie" and "Love Bites.") "And then they called and were like, 'What if you just called it "Superstore?"'" The rest is obviously history, but let's consider why "The Greatest Love Story Ever Told" was even considered in the first place.