George Clooney Reveals Which Golden Girls Star Was The Funniest On Set

Back in the 1980s, before he was an Oscar-winning megastar, George Clooney played a lot of one-and-done supporting parts on TV — including a role in a Season 2 episode of "The Golden Girls." He left that job in possession of some crucial information (no, not the recipe for the ladies' favorite cheesecake). According to the "ER" alum, one of the titular roommates of the classic sitcom was funnier than the others behind the scenes. Although, the way he tells it, the rest of the main cast don't sound like they were slouches, either.

"God they were funny. They were all funny," he said in "The Golden Girls: 40 Years of Laughter and Friendship – Special Edition of 20/20," now streaming on Hulu (along with the series itself). "I had this wonderful scene with Rue McClanahan, who I just adored. Betty White was as welcoming and as sweet and as funny as anyone I've ever met. Bea? She made me laugh harder than anybody."