Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page To Star In Erotic Netflix Thriller Hancock Park

If you thought Regé-Jean Page's turn as the Duke of Hastings on "Bridgerton" was steamy, Netflix cordially invites you to hold its beer. The streamer is developing a new erotic thriller, starring and executive-produced by Page, TVLine has learned.

Titled "Hancock Park," the series "follows a dangerously charismatic outsider who invades the lives of a seemingly picture-perfect Los Angeles family when he rents their backyard guest house," according to Netflix's official description. "But as he dives further into their world, the façade of this elite community begins to crumble, and he exposes the desire, deceit, and obsession that lurks around every corner of one of LA's most-coveted neighborhoods."

Further described as an erotic thriller "with bite," the new series is being written by Matthew Barry ("The Guest," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"). Executive-producing alongside Page are Emily Brown and Drew Comins.

More details about "Hancock Park," including additional casting as well as a formal release date, will be announced in the coming months.

Following his star-making turn on "Bridgerton," which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2021, Page went on to star in a number of big movies, including 2022's "The Gray Man" and 2023's "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

"Bridgerton" fans, will you follow Page to Los Angeles for another wild romp? Drop a comment with your thoughts on "Hancock Park" below.