What To Watch Monday: Sullivan's Crossing Returns, Disney Night On Idol, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Sullivan's Crossing" is back for Season 4, "American Idol" breathes new life into the Disney songbook, and "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" searches for comedy's next breakout voice.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for April 20, 2026
4x20: Quick Hits
The anthology is comprised of four, 20-minute films — all in celebration of what is arguably the world's most beloved plant — including the tale of how "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" made it to the big screen.
Cheech & Chong's Last Movie
The documentary chronicles Cheech and Chong’s enduring partnership that redefined stand-up comedy, blending drugs, sex, rock 'n' roll, and improvisation into a genre-shaping act.
Funny AF With Kevin Hart
Series premiere: Hart is on a mission to crown the next big name in stand-up — with help from guest judges Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, and Nikki Glaser.
Kevin
Series premiere: After his human owners break up, a cat named Kevin (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) decides to break up with them too, moving into a local pet rescue; additional voices include Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, and Amy Sedaris.
The 1% Club
A "Where's Waldo?" fanatic, a crochet enthusiast, and a father-daughter duo are among 100 contestants competing for a chance to win up to $100,000.
American Idol
It's Disney Night! The Top 9 contestants bring iconic Disney songs to life as America votes live to decide which seven finalists move on in the competition.
Below Deck Down Under
After charter guests depart with a surprise gift and a daring offer for extra tip money, Jason grants the crew a long-awaited day off; Daisy reaches her breaking point with ongoing infighting.
NBA Playoffs
First round coverage continues with Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks (8 p.m.) and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets (10:30 p.m.).
The Neighborhood
Calvin reluctantly agrees to dog-sit a glamorous little companion, only to face an awkward twist when someone else lays claim to it; Malcolm questions whether he and Mercedes are moving too fast.
Sullivan's Crossing
Season 4 premiere: As Maggie digs into the reasons for her ex-husband Liam's return, Cal finds himself struggling with feelings of jealousy as tensions at the Crossing rise.
DMV
Colette tries to bridge a divide at the office by bringing the driving examiners and counter clerks together; Vic refuses to see a doctor for an unusual injury, forcing Barb to get creative to help him.
FBI
When a single mother and her son are abducted while visiting a state park, Maggie brings in Peter Olsen (Zach Grenier) to help profile their suspect; the team makes a harrowing discovery about an old case.
The Quiz With Balls
It's firefighters vs. nurses in a frontline frenzy as our heroes leave duty behind and take on the balls.
Top Chef
Kristen ups the stakes by inviting "Southern Charm" stars Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover into the kitchen where Southern comfort meets chaos.
CIA
When a crashed satellite containing nuclear material disappears, Bill and Colin work with an undercover Gina to recruit the help of a retired arms dealer (Donal Logue) to help track it down.
The Rookie
Nolan is put to the test when he's forced to protect a man he doesn't trust; Lucy and Celina follow a promising lead; Lopez finds herself conflicted about Wesley's new position.