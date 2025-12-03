What To Watch Wednesday: Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, Virgin River Star Is Secret Santa And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Reba McEntire lights the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, Alexandra Breckenridge and Michelle Pfeiffer lead new holiday movies, and "The Challenge" winner is revealed.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for December 3, 2025
Down Cemetery Road
Downey and Amos converge as the race to find Dinah reaches a breaking point; Sarah must take a leap of faith.
Ink Master
A stamp tattoo demands extreme precision — a single error, and the image is permanently ruined.
Loot
Molly settles into a new relationship; Arthur questions his life choices with Nicholas and Howard.
My Secret Santa
A single mom (Alexandra Breckenridge) needs a job. A ski resort needs a Santa. Disguised as a St. Nick lookalike, can she fool a charming hotel heir (Ryan Eggold) into ho-ho-hiring her?
Oh. What. Fun.
When her family accidentally leaves her behind during the holidays, a devoted mom (Michelle Pfeiffer) embarks on an impromptu adventure; Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman and Eva Longoria co-star.
Palm Royale
The feds pursue Maxine, who further damages her reputation by attempting to compromise the investigation; Robert tries to hide Norma's secret.
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration
Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs; guests include Naomi Osaka, Tom Colicchio, Will Guidara, Kelly Zajfen, and Lindsay Roth.
The Challenge
Season 41 finale: The finalists must rely on their partner to become champions; one team will be the first to ascend a treacherous path to a peak in the Andes Mountains where a share of $500,000 awaits them.
Christmas in Rockefeller Center
Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes, Gwen Stefani, and host Reba McEntire perform.
The Floor
The Floor is on a mission to take a major player down, but can they find a David to destroy this Goliath?
Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
Season 1 finale: After a career-driven lawyer with many powerful clients is murdered, Graff and Bateman must uncover the secret that she was about to reveal in order to find the killer.
Shifting Gears
When he finds out Carter's getting driving lessons, Matt's plan to prove he's the better teacher hits a snag when he learns his license is expired; Riley's two worlds collide as she struggles to keep both her business and family afloat.
Survivor
One castaway tries to get back at the person who eliminated their day one; a new version of a familiar challenge stands between castaways and the immunity necklace.
Abbott Elementary
A new member joins Gregory's Garden Goofballs; Janine pitches a new club idea to Ava.
99 to Beat
The 15 remaining contestants go head-to-head in a range of seemingly simple games such as "Ping Pong Obstacle Course," "Snatch the Hat," "Candle Extinguisher," "Balance See Saw," and "Tower of Boxes."
Southern Charm
Venita confronts Salley about her interest in Craig.
The Amazing Race
In the penultimate leg, the final four teams race through Moulin Rouge, the Eiffel Tower and other iconic Paris locations.
Christmas in Nashville
Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, and Trace Adkins perform; Trisha Yearwood hosts.