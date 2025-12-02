Deal Or No Deal Island Canceled At NBC After Two Seasons

NBC is no longer banking on "Deal or No Deal Island," canceling the reality competition show after two seasons, TVLine has confirmed.

An offshoot of the network's long-running game show "Deal or No Deal," this new format began with $200 million worth of briefcases being hidden around an island, with contestants competing in weekly challenges to secure the highest-valued cases. Whichever player found the most expensive case got to choose a competitor to enter the Banker's Temple, where they played their own personal game of "Deal or No Deal." A bad deal resulted in an instant elimination, while a good deal gave that player the power to eliminate whomsoever they pleased.

A growing pot continued to fill up throughout the season, which would eventually become the prize money for the last player standing — assuming that person could outmaneuver the Banker's endless array of financial tricks. Jordan Fowler became the show's first-ever winner in Season 1, taking home a grand total of $1.23 million, while David Genat emerged victorious in Season 2, winning a whopping $5.8 million.

Joe Manganiello ("True Blood") served as host of "Deal or No Deal Island" for both seasons.

Deadline was the first to report the cancellation. Were you hoping NBC would deposit another season of "Deal or No Deal Island" into its future lineup, or did you already withdraw your interest in the show? Drop a comment with your thoughts on its cancellation below.