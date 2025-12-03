TV shows from the '80s just hit differently. The electric era encouraged experimentation, allowing for all kinds of genre series to hit the networks and delight audiences. The mere fact we continue to talk about many of these shows is testament to how revolutionary they were — not just for their time, but for television overall.

Now, we have seen several of them — "Magnum, P.I.," "Matlock," "MacGyver," and more — resuscitated for modern times, but there are others that deserve the same treatment. And, yeah, more than a few have crossed over into the film domain, but we love our TV shows on TV. There's nothing quite like sitting down on your couch, readying yourself for your favorite TV show and knowing there are several episodes to come.

Having said that, let's take a look at the '80s TV shows that deserve a reboot. Which series would you add to the list?