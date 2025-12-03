Gilmore Girls Lives On: Lauren Graham, Amy Sherman-Palladino To Co-Write Behind-The-Scenes Book

It might not be a revival script, but Amy Sherman-Palladino is writing new "Gilmore Girls" material.

Sherman-Palladino, who created the WB/CW series, is teaming with leading lady Lauren Graham to co-write a nonfiction book about the show. The project was first announced during Wednesday's broadcast of NBC's "Today."

"We can exclusively announce an untitled book is in the works, taking the readers behind the scenes of the beloved series," Carson Daly shared.

Graham later confirmed the endeavor in an Instagram post of her own. Alongside a carousel of book-centric "Gilmore Girls" photos, she wrote, "Because we love you, Amy and I are working on a new 'Gilmore Girls' book. Get your coffee ready!"

"Through a blend of sharp wit, personal reflection and never-before-shared stories, Lauren Graham and Amy Sherman-Palladino offer an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of their creative partnership and the spark that defined Lorelai Gilmore and the world of Stars Hollow," reads an official logline for the book obtained by People. "Along the way, they revisit unforgettable moments from the set — capturing the humor, heart and alchemy that has made the series an enduring classic."

The book is currently slated for a Fall 2027 release.

"Gilmore Girls," which in October celebrated 25 years since its series premiere, starred Graham and Alexis Bledel as mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, chronicling their lives in the close-knit community of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The series ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 (first on The WB, then on The CW for its final season), followed by the four-part 2016 revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," on Netflix.

And this isn't the first time a "Gilmore" reunion of sorts has been announced on December 3: This time last year, Graham, Scott Patterson (aka Luke), and Sean Gunn (Kirk) reunited for a Walmart commercial that took viewers back to Stars Hollow.