Netflix's The Night Agent Snaps Back Into Action With Intense Season 3 Teaser — Get Premiere Date

After taking most of the year off, "The Night Agent" is heading back to work.

Season 3 of the Netflix thriller will premiere Thursday, Feb. 19 on the streamer with all eight episodes, TVLine has learned, a little more than a year after Season 2 debuted. Netflix has also released a teaser for the new season — which you can watch above — with Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland approaching a stranger at a soccer match with a dire warning: "Listen to me: There are people looking for you. Do exactly what I tell you to do, and we'll get out of here safely."

Basso stars as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who plunges into a vast worldwide conspiracy while hunting for a mole in the U.S. government. In Season 3, Peter "is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss," per the official synopsis. "Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process."

Basso is joined in Season 3 by returning cast members Fola Evans-Akingbola and Louis Herthum, along with new cast additions like Jennifer Morrison ("Once Upon a Time"), Stephen Moyer ("True Blood") and David Lyons ("The Beast in Me"), among others. (Shawn Ryan serves as creator and showrunner.) We won't see cast member Luciane Buchanan in the new season, though: She revealed in September that she won't be returning as cybersecurity expert Rose in Season 3.

