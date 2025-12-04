What To Watch Thursday: The Abandons Premiere, Great Christmas Light Fight And RHOBH Return, And More
On TV this Thursday: "The Abandons" debuts on Netflix, "The Great Christmas Light Fight" decks the halls, and Sydney Sweeney competes on "Celebrity Family Feud."
The Abandons
Series premiere: A group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon; Lena Headey, Gillian Anderson and Lucas Till star.
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake
After a VIP goes missing, Fionna turns to magic and an unlikely ally for help, while Huntress conducts her own search.
Blue Lights
Grace offers up a secret about her own past in an attempt to connect to Lindsay; Aisling's erratic behavior forces Tommy to make a heartbreaking decision.
The Kardashians
Nine years after her Paris robbery, Kim returns to face the men who changed her life forever.
Love After Holidays
On a journey of self-discovery, a talk show host (Trina) battling addiction must confront her past, rebuild her relationships, and transform her pain into purpose.
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the Impossible Mission Force continue their search for the Entity, a terroristic AI that has infiltrated intelligence networks across the globe.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests.
Celebrity Family Feud: The Housemaid vs The Housewives All-Stars Holiday Special
Paul Feig, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, and Sarah Cooper from "The Housemaid" movie face off against Cynthia Bailey, Dorinda Medley, Eva Marcille, Melissa Gorga, and Alexia Nepola from "The Real Housewives."
Do You Fear What I Fear
A woman (Ciara Hanna) starts a new life in the city, but her fresh start turns chilling when a dangerous Secret Santa (Josh Henderson) begins leaving haunting messages.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Audrey and Mary's feud rears its head when Georgie needs their help with the tire store; Jim's forced to confront his age after a visit to the DMV.
Hell's Kitchen
It's time for the annual Blind Taste Test; during service, the competitors need to trust themselves and each other.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Season 15 premiere: Dorit has recently filed for divorce and flirts with the idea of a Hot Girl Summer; Rachel Zoe makes a fashionable entrance at Kyle's Summer Solstice Party.
Thursday Night Football
The Dallas Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions.
Ghosts
Sam helps Eric propose to Bela until an encounter with Sasappis plants doubt in Bela's mind; Isaac tries to prove he's "just one of the basement ghosts."
The Great Christmas Light Fight
Season 13 premiere: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as three families compete for the $50,000 grand prize and coveted "Light Fight" trophy.
It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley
The documentary covers the life of the rising young star with an otherworldly voice and boundary-pushing artistry, who left the '90s music world reeling when he died suddenly at age 30 after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album, "Grace."
Matlock
Olympia takes on a case involving her mother's new husband; Matty and Olympia receive a shocking piece of information; Vernee Watson guest-stars.
Next Level Baker
Series premiere: Chefs Gordon Ramsay and Carla Hall, and Sprinkles Cupcakes founder Candace Nelson, take a hand-selected group of talented bakers under their wings with hopes of heading into Winner Wonderland.
Elsbeth
An athletic director winds up dead following a heated confrontation with his basketball coach's 22-year-old girlfriend (played by Lana Condor).