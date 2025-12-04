Keke Palmer's The 'Burbs Gets Release Date At Peacock — Watch Trailer

Keke Palmer is headed for "The 'Burbs" this winter.

All eight episodes of the Palmer-led Peacock mystery series will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 8, the streamer announced on Thursday. (Watch the teaser trailer above.)

An adaptation of the 1989 film of the same name, "The 'Burbs" follows a young couple (played by "Nope" star Palmer and "Bad Education" vet Jack Whitehall) who have reluctantly relocated to the husband's childhood home.

Per the official description: "Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."

In addition to Palmer and Whitehall, the cast includes Julia Duffy ("Newhart"), Paula Pell ("Girls5eva"), Mark Proksch ("What We Do in the Shadows"), and Kapil Talwalkar ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist").

Palmer also serves as executive producer alongside Seth MacFarlane ("Family Guy"), Brian Grazer ("Arrested Development"), and creator Celeste Hughey ("Palm Royale").

After you watch the trailer above, scroll through the photos below and head to the comments: Will you be visiting "The 'Burbs" in February?

Peacock





Peacock

Peacock

Peacock