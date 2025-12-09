Curb Your Enthusiasm's Seinfeld Reunion Included Some Subtle Easter Eggs

The reunion special is a tried and true tradition in TV sitcom history. The point is rarely to do something unique or groundbreaking in the form, but rather to milk a bit of goodwill and nostalgia from a longstanding fan base. And hey, there's nothing wrong with that.

The tradition has expanded into a whole reboot industrial complex in the streaming era, with shows like "Full House" and now "Malcolm in the Middle" getting second chances at life. But when "Seinfeld" co-creator Larry David put his own spin on the reunion special in 2009, he did it in a way that only "Curb Your Enthusiasm" could — and he included some Easter eggs for longtime fans of the "show about nothing."

The task was not an easy one — bringing together the original cast of one of the most acclaimed sitcoms ever, but in the context of a separate comedy series with its own version of reality. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 7 is a reflection of a reflection: A "Seinfeld" reunion special dragged out across several episodes, with the original actors each playing dramatized versions of themselves, as well as older versions of their "Seinfeld" characters.

Like most seasons of "Curb," it's a beautiful, carefully crafted disaster, and the amount of time spent on the "Seinfeld" reunion storyline left room for some clever references hidden across the season. The scenes of David and Jerry Seinfeld spitballing ideas for the fictional reunion special, for instance, were designed to accurately emulate their original brainstorming style, right down to the building they take place in and their desks being pressed up against one another. Those scenes also include some more subtle Easter eggs via the whiteboards full of ideas in the background — ideas that were taken from actual rejected "Seinfeld" episode storylines.