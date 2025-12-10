Bart Isn't The Simpsons' Main Character For A Good Reason

Before "The Simpsons," TV families were mostly functional, supportive, wholesome groups who represented a nostalgic vision of suburban America that had long since faded despite what the small screen would have viewers believe.

Then, in 1989, Fox introduced audiences to Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, and nothing was ever the same. Initially, Bart looked to be the breakout star of the show, becoming nothing short of an icon for kids who couldn't get enough of his juvenile delinquency. But "The Simpsons" has now been on the air for 36 years, with a movie sequel also in the works, and Homer has since established himself as the real star of "The Simpsons."

Much of that has been by design. In 2010, "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening and Dan Castellaneta, who voices Homer and dozens of other Springfieldians, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about why the Simpsons patriarch had become the show's de facto main character. "With Homer, there's just a wider range of jokes you can do," Groening explained. "And there are far more drastic consequences to Homer's stupidity. There's only so far you can go with a juvenile delinquent."

As the head of the Simpsons household, Homer was always positioned to develop into the show's main character. Though the show has clearly made the best use possible of its ensemble cast, giving every member of the family time to develop and embark on their own storylines, Homer became the centerpiece as the series went on. In that sense, for all its subversive energy (much of which has long since dissipated), "The Simpsons" helped continue a sitcom tradition.