Survivor's [Spoiler] Details The 'Whiplash' Of Her Blindside: 'I Was Quite Shocked'

TVLINE | Even though the vote appeared to be between you and Savannah, you seemed surprised when the votes were read. What was that moment like for you?

SOPHIE SEGRETI | I was definitely super confident that Savannah was gonna get the boot. I was banking on both Sage and Kristina's dislike of Savannah, and the fact that she is a legitimate threat in this game. She's not a waste to be voted out. And I was definitely overconfident. I feel like I read something before I came on the show that the second you start to feel comfortable, that's when you're in trouble, and that is exactly what happened last night. It makes more sense to go [for] me than I think the other vote that Rizo and Savannah were feeding me, Kristina, which didn't really make as much sense for their game as voting me out. But when I saw it, two and then three, I was like, "Oh, OK, they've all been talking behind my back! This was a unanimous thing. It's over for me." But yeah, I was truly surprised and it's kind of crazy because it is such a quick whiplash from like, "Oh my God, I'm in this game," to, "I am standing in front of Jeff Probst and he is snuffing my torch, and I'm walking away. That happened so fast and to be truly blindsided, I was really quite shocked.

TVLINE | It's wild to me that the group still didn't try to split up Savannah and Rizo, or at least flush Rizo's idol! What's up with that?

So this is where it gets interesting because I actually think that aside from Rizo's idol, he's not really a challenge threat. I agree, it would have been great to flush it, but I'm not very good at finding idols, so someone else is gonna find it, and not a lot of people are telling me that they have these idols. So there is something to be said for knowing where the idol is. Yes, I feel like there were opportunities where we could have flushed it, but then it's back in the game and you don't know who's gonna have it. So the fact that Rizo hasn't played it, and hasn't really been using it offensively either, I was kind of OK with sitting and letting him have it. Continue to play your games and stand up with your fake idol every Tribal Council, but as far as I'm concerned, I know that Rizo has the idol. My thought was the idol is only going to be good for X number of Tribal Councils, and I know I could always beat him in a challenge. That was a gamble I was willing to take, especially when I then switched and became allied with him with Savannah.

TVLINE | Last week, you sided with Savannah and Rizo in order to get Jawan out. Why keep Savannah around?

Savannah and I were cut from the same cloth. I needed her as a challenge shield. The second Savannah goes, I would be next. The second I lose a challenge, I'm going to go, and that's kind of what you saw. I won a lot, and the second I didn't get first or second, I was gone. So for me, yes, Savannah is a challenge threat, but also, you will never have trouble finding people who want to vote her out. Yes, last night, none of them did it, but it's not beyond the pale. Sage genuinely wants her out at some point. Kristina definitely wants her out at some point. Her name has been thrown out so often. In my head, I was like, it will never be hard to gather people to vote against her.