Survivor 49 Recap: A Grueling Journey Brings The Heat

While Steven is feeling on top of the world, Sage is down in the dumps. Her No. 1 ally (Jawan) left the game, and she's feeling hurt by Sophie With An E's betrayal. Yellow Sophie tells us that the reason she sided with Savannah and Rizo is because Steven and Kristina always use her as an "assumption." They assume they'll have her vote since they all started together on the Hina tribe, but they never really bring her into their plans or share info with her. It's a valid concern! Through a majority of this game, Sophie has seemed (at least from my comfy, cozy couch spot) to be a free agent of sorts. Flowing where the wind takes her. That's not to say she hasn't been strategic. She has. But the game has left her without her own number ones, floundering in the breeze in between immunity wins — and boy, have those been racking up.

Before the challenge, Blue Sophi says she know she has to turn on Rizo and Savannah eventually, it's just a matter of when. She approaches Sage to chat about it, but Sage isn't feeling very trusting at the moment. Sage, the emotional player that she is, only has one thing on her mind: Sweet, sweet revenge. On Yellow Sophie. It's wild to think that her thirst for justice is so unquenched that she shuts down a "Let's Vote Out Savannah" plan. (Man, she really must not be feeling well.) Even the two Sophs speak together about Season 49's major Savannah problem. They need her gone yesterday, but it's uncertain at this point whether Sage will want to get down.

The immunity challenge puts a new twist on an old classic. Stack some letters on a teeny, tiny perch and hop over some obstacles as you schlep back and forth. But as the players move up and down the course, that perch rotates, making for some very wobbly stacks. As if getting an advantage wasn't enough, Steven also smashes this challenge, winning his second individual immunity. He also earns an Italian feast that he decides to share with Kristina and Rizo. Spa-GHETTI! Peeesto! Gaaarlic bread! Tiramisuuuu! Not only does it make me hungry, but I'm always entertained by Jeff's ridiculous faux-Italian and borderline-sexual food diction. There's also some stereotypical hand gestures, and even those three magical words I love so much: "Full tilt boogie!" Gotta love it.

In between bites of warm cheeeesy bread and creamy, rich tiramisuuuu, Rizo tries to place a target on someone else's head. So who's a common enemy that he and his might share with Steven and Kristina? Yellow Sophie. And as it turns out, pretty much everyone wants poor Sophie With An E gone, especially Savannah, who is not blind to the fact that her name's also on the chopping block.