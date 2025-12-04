Camp Rock 3: First Trailer Welcomes Back The Jonas Brothers, Introduces New Cast Of Campers

The boys are back: Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas (aka the Jonas Brothers) return to where it all began in the first teaser trailer for "Camp Rock 3," premiering on Disney Channel in Summer 2026.

"Music, friendship, memories — we're back," Nick says, to which Joe adds, "Exactly where we're supposed to be." Kevin, naturally, kills the vibe with an observation: "Still no bird house."

Of course, these aren't really the Jonas Brothers. They're reprising their roles as Shane, Jason, and Nate Gray (aka the fictional band Connect 3) from the first two "Camp Rock" movies. The trio is returning alongside Maria Canals-Barrera as Camp Rock cook Connie Torres.

New cast members include Liamani Segura ("Descendants: Wicked Wonderland") as the bold and determined Sage, Malachi Barton ("Zombies 4") as camp bad boy Fletch, Lumi Pollack ("Electric Bloom") as cello prodigy Rosie, Sherry Cola ("Good Trouble") as Lark, Hudson Stone as Sage's easygoing brother Desi, Casey Trotter ("The Thundermans: Undercover") as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as choreography queen Callie, and Ava Jean ("A Week Away") as intimidating influencer Madison.

So, what's in store for this third summer at Camp Rock? According to Disney's official synopsis, "the story picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances."

Though Demi Lovato is not appearing in "Camp Rock 3," she is executive-producing the movie alongside Tim Federle ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), the Jonas Brothers, Betsy Sullenger, Spencer Berman, and Gary Marsh.

