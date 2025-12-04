Casting News: Kate Walsh Returns To Grey's Anatomy, Kit Harington Is Lindsay Lohan's Hulu Husband, And More

Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery! Kate Walsh is set to guest-star in an upcoming Season 22 episode of "Grey's Anatomy," marking her first appearance on the medical drama in more than two years.

Though the reason for Addison's return is currently a mystery, Variety reports that Walsh will show up in the Jan. 29 episode (ABC, 10/9c), titled "Strip That Down."

Walsh entered the "Grey's Anatomy" universe back in the Season 1 finale (2005), at which point Meredith discovered that her precious McDreamy was already McMarried to Addison. Walsh stuck around as a series regular for two seasons before leaving to star in "Private Practice," ABC's first "Grey's" spinoff. Though "Private Practice" ran for six seasons (2007–2013), Walsh continued to visit "Grey's" as a special guest star, making one last appearance in the Season 8 fever-dream episode "If/Then" (2012). Much to fans' delight, Addison later recurred in Seasons 18 and 19 (2021–2023), appearing in eight episodes overall.

In other casting news...

* Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones") is joining Lindsay Lohan ("Irish Wish") and Shailene Woodley ("Big Little Lies") in Hulu's limited series adaptation of the Sophie Stava novel "Count My Lies," Variety reports. Harington is playing Lohan's husband, while Woodley plays the compulsive liar who cons her way into working as their nanny. Per the official logline, "she's just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all."



* Michelle C. Bonilla ("9-1-1: Lone Star") will recur in the upcoming second season of Prime Video's "Cross," Deadline reports. She'll play Clare, officially described as a "strong woman who's taken her share of hits in life, and she's not afraid to dole out a few of her own. Clare has defined herself by a commitment to love and nurture Rebecca, the now-grown niece she's raised." Season 2 of "Cross" kicks off with three episodes on Feb. 11, followed by weekly Wednesday releases until the March 18 finale.