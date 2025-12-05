When "Fallout" returns for Season 2, brace yourselves for a gnarly post-apocalyptic version of "Planes, Trains and Automobiles."

Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul may just be colleagues of convenience, but when the new episodes launch (the premiere drops on Prime Video Wednesday, Dec. 17), Lucy (Ella Purnell) aims to bring her evil-doing dad to justice, while her undead companion (Walton Goggins) is desperate to find his family. While the two characters couldn't be more different, they do have one thing in common: They both have family members who have done dastardly deeds in an attempt to keep their families safe and achieve a greater good. For whatever that's worth in the wastes.

"They kind of have this buddy, roadtrip thing going on," Purnell tells TVLine in the video above, "which obviously makes for quite an unlikely pairing given their wildly different outlooks on life."

The actress promises fun, comedy and "a lot of tension" in Season 2, as both characters push and pull tug of war-style to get their own way. If it wasn't completely obvious by now: It's gonna be a bumpy ride.

Adds Goggins: "We intentionally stayed away from a father-daughter relationship and just made it about two humans on a post-apocalyptic roadtrip getting to know each other."

"Maybe they even start to get along," Purnell teases. (We're skeptical, but we're listening!)

But as seen in the tail-end of its freshman run, Lucy's time in the wastes continues to have a dire effect on her, and the warring, thievery and bloodshed around her quickly takes its toll.

"It changes with every person that she passes, every interaction that she has, every death that she witnesses," says Purnell. "The longer you spend in the wasteland, the more corrupt you become inherently. It's adapt or die... Part of the fun of the season is watching her grapple with these things."

The Ghoul will also be grappling with his own complicated existence as the episodes tick by. "He's a repository for all of the pain that the world has gone through," says Goggins.

Watch Purnell and Goggins tease Season 2 by pressing play on the video above. Also in the full interview, Kyle MacLachlan talks about the fun of playing a baddie; Aaron Moten speaks on the potential romance between Lucy and Maximus; and executive producers Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jonathan Nolan tee up Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani's roles in the new episodes. As always, light up the comments section and let us know your thoughts and hopes for the forthcoming season of "Fallout."