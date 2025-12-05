Platonic Renewed For Season 3 At Apple TV

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne will remain "Platonic" a while longer: Apple TV has renewed the comedy for Season 3, TVLine has learned.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back into the world of 'Platonic' with our amazing partners, Rose and Seth and Sony and Apple," co-creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco said in a statement.

Rogen and Byrne star as Will and Sylvia, a pair of old friends who reconnect after years apart as they face competing midlife crises. "The duo's friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way," per the official synopsis.

In the 10-episode Season 2, which debuted in August, Will and Sylvia "contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other's rock, but sometimes rocks break things." Former "SNL" cast members Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney joined in Season 2 as guest stars.

