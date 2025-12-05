Landman Renewed For Season 3

Tommy Norris' oil biz will continue to thrive: "Landman" has been renewed for Season 3, Paramount+ announced Friday.

The series follows Norris (played by Billy Bob Thornton) in the cutthroat world of oilfields in Texas where "roughnecks and wildcat billionaires are fueling a boom so big it's reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics," per the official logline.

In Season 2, oil continued rising from the earth, as did buried secrets, pushing Norris closer to his breaking point than ever before. "Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn't noble – it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break."

The neo-Western drama's second run debuted on the streamer Sunday, Nov. 16; its season finale is set to drop Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

In addition to Thornton and Moore, the cast also includes Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore.

"Landman" was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace. Executive producers include Sheridan, Wallace, Thornton, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay.

